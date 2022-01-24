Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOZ shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. NBF cut their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$737.93 million and a PE ratio of -80.83. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

