Marc Charles Henderson Buys 40,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$23,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,504,603.23.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 45,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00.

TSE:LAM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.58. 802,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,629. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$116.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

