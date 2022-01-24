Marc Charles Henderson Buys 40,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$23,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,504,603.23.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 45,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00.
TSE:LAM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.58. 802,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,629. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$116.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.
