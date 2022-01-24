MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry Acquires 120,100 Shares

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 120,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarketWise alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36.

NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 313,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,606. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.