Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.