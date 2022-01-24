Masari (MSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $293,222.08

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $293,222.08 and $23.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,829.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.22 or 0.06576267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00299208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.00797353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00064893 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00401666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00254733 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.