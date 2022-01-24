Master Contract Token Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $996,805.24 and approximately $81,662.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.14 or 0.06634523 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044954 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 262.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

