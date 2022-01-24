Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.18 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $355.08 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.