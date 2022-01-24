Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.30

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.30 and last traded at $111.65, with a volume of 14312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Match Group by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

