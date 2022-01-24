Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.18. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,625 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

