MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 5922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

MAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAV Beauty Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

