MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $12.72. MBIA shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 5,616 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the second quarter worth about $527,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 14.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,442,271,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

