Mchain (MAR) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $36,634.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015341 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,753,725 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.