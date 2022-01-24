Mdex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.22 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Mdex has a market cap of $201.19 million and $11.22 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.67 or 0.06598847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,094.03 or 1.00046872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,738,202 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

