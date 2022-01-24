Megacoin Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $144,274.79 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00298261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,832,858 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

