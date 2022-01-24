Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

RTX traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $85.09. 56,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,673. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.