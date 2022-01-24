Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.00. 68,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

