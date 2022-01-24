Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.56 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.53. 20,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

