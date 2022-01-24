Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,505 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.83 on Monday, hitting $153.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,740. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

