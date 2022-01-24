Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.74. 343,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $819.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.