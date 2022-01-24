Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 810 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $162.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,506. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $426.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.