Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $95.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,511.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,868.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,807.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.