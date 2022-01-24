Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0312 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $931,395.68 and $1,433.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00248041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

