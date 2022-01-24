Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

