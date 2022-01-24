Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,203 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 750,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 187,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.