Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,969 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 141,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

SHYD opened at $24.75 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

