Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 48,735 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $860,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,499.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.