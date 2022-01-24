Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $451,000.

IWC opened at $123.61 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.46 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.90.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

