Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $215.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

