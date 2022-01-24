Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.78% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 78,971 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

