Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $422,000.

AVUS stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10.

