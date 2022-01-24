Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 382.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

KeyCorp stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

