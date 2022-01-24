Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

