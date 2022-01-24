Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS PAVE opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.