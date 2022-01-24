Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $48,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

