Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,815 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 25.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

