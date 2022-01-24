Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 655.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $136.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.37.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.