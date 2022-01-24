Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Canon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Canon by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.89 on Monday. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.