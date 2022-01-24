Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

