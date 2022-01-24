Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO opened at $4.19 on Monday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.