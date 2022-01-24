Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

