Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $445.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $445.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

FB traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.08. 1,391,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.98. The firm has a market cap of $845.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

