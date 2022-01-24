MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

