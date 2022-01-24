Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Down 6.3%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.29). Approximately 955,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 677,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.37).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.11) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £164.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.72.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

