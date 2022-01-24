Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Down 6.3%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.29). Approximately 955,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 677,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.37).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.11) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £164.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.72.

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

