MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Up to $25.36

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $26.18. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2,026 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. Analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 173,089 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $1,513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

