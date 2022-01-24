Metronome One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,059.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00008160 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $98,059.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.05 or 0.06613519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,271.33 or 0.99699129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,773,221 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,647 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

