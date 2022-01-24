MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Cap of $658,143.36

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $658,143.36 and approximately $87.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00092108 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,448,901 coins and its circulating supply is 166,146,973 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.