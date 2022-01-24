Micah Heavener Sells 2,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.30. 137,067,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,781,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.