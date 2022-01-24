MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits Market Cap of $239,961.05

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 49.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $239,961.05 and $437.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001420 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00796662 BTC.

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

