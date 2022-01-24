Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $296.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

