Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

